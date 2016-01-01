Dr. Christina Morgan, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Morgan, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Christina Morgan, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Morgan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Therapy Associates Inc.6401 SW 87th Ave Ste 114, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (786) 469-8973
-
2
Dr Christina Morgan15715 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33157 Directions (786) 469-8973Thursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
About Dr. Christina Morgan, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1992983720
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.