Dr. Christina Olivetti, OD

Optometry
4.6 (485)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Christina Olivetti, OD

Dr. Christina Olivetti, OD is an Optometrist in Surprise, AZ. 

Dr. Olivetti works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Surprise in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olivetti's Office Locations

    Surprise
    14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 654-0235
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergy Drops
Allergy Treatment
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Admar
    • Advantra
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • March Vision Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Superior Vision
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 485 ratings
    Patient Ratings (485)
    5 Star
    (382)
    4 Star
    (54)
    3 Star
    (19)
    2 Star
    (14)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Checking because of some probl ems with one eye. She is very responsive, totally business like. She has been my eye doctor for many years. I had one other doctor once. I will never do that again. Dr Perkins did my cataract surgery and he was equally wonderful.
    Diane Aden — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Christina Olivetti, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • Female
    • 1225094774
    Education & Certifications

    • Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Olivetti, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olivetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olivetti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olivetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olivetti works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Surprise in Surprise, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Olivetti’s profile.

    485 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

