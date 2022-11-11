Dr. Christina Olivetti, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olivetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Olivetti, OD
Overview of Dr. Christina Olivetti, OD
Dr. Christina Olivetti, OD is an Optometrist in Surprise, AZ.
Dr. Olivetti works at
Dr. Olivetti's Office Locations
-
1
Surprise14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (602) 654-0235Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Admar
- Advantra
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Superior Vision
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olivetti?
Checking because of some probl ems with one eye. She is very responsive, totally business like. She has been my eye doctor for many years. I had one other doctor once. I will never do that again. Dr Perkins did my cataract surgery and he was equally wonderful.
About Dr. Christina Olivetti, OD
- Optometry
- English
- Female
- 1225094774
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olivetti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olivetti accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Olivetti using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Olivetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olivetti works at
485 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.