Christina Ordinario, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Overview of Christina Ordinario, CRNP

Christina Ordinario, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. 

Christina Ordinario works at ABROMS & BRANDNER in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christina Ordinario's Office Locations

  1
    Brookwood Primary Care -homewood LLC
    1817 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 870-4030
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 19, 2022
    I will be staying with Christina as long as she is practicing. Her attentiveness and “to the point” mindset is a great fit for me.
    LBenn — Jul 19, 2022
    About Christina Ordinario, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710529920
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Ordinario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Ordinario works at ABROMS & BRANDNER in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Christina Ordinario’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Christina Ordinario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Ordinario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Ordinario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Ordinario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
