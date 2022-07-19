Christina Ordinario has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Ordinario, CRNP
Overview of Christina Ordinario, CRNP
Christina Ordinario, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Christina Ordinario's Office Locations
Brookwood Primary Care -homewood LLC1817 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 870-4030
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Ordinario?
I will be staying with Christina as long as she is practicing. Her attentiveness and “to the point” mindset is a great fit for me.
About Christina Ordinario, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710529920
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Ordinario accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Ordinario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Christina Ordinario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Ordinario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Ordinario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Ordinario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.