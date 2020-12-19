See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Christina Pagan, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christina Pagan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Christina Pagan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Tom Van Hyning, PA-C
Tom Van Hyning, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Justin Fojo, PA-C
Justin Fojo, PA-C
4.8 (22)
View Profile
Madeline Jensen, PA-C
Madeline Jensen, PA-C
4.9 (40)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    2014 S Orange Ave # 200B, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 447-2273

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Christina Pagan?

Dec 19, 2020
I visit Christina Pagan once a month to get a Trimmunity injection at Access Healthcare in Orlando. Ms. Pagan is intelligent and exhibits a very caring attitude towards her patients. She is knowledgeable and efficient which is everything you would want in a health care provider. I recommend her highly.
Ed McDonough — Dec 19, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Christina Pagan, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Christina Pagan, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Christina Pagan to family and friends

Christina Pagan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Christina Pagan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christina Pagan, PA-C.

About Christina Pagan, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1902445844
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Christina Pagan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Christina Pagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christina Pagan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Pagan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Pagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Pagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Christina Pagan, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.