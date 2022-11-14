See All Nurse Practitioners in Venice, FL
Christina Parker, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christina Parker, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Christina Parker, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Venice, FL. They graduated from Graceland University.

Christina Parker works at Restorative Medical Center, Venice Fl in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jessica Wyckoff, APRN
Jessica Wyckoff, APRN
5.0 (49)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Christina Parker
    706 The Rialto, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 625-0304
  2. 2
    Restorative Medical Center, Venice Fl
    329 Nokomis Ave S, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 625-0304

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Hormone Imbalance
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Hormone Imbalance

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Christina Parker?

Nov 14, 2022
I have been seeing Christina Parker for several years now. She is treating my thyroid issues and helped to balance my hormones. I've currently lost over 85 lbs healthfully. A women knows her body and she believed me when no other medical professional would. Thank you Christina. 5 stars!
PJGerrior — Nov 14, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Christina Parker, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Christina Parker, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Christina Parker to family and friends

Christina Parker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Christina Parker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christina Parker, ARNP.

About Christina Parker, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235426719
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Graceland University
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Park University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Christina Parker, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christina Parker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Christina Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christina Parker works at Restorative Medical Center, Venice Fl in Venice, FL. View the full address on Christina Parker’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Christina Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Parker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Christina Parker, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.