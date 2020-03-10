See All Nurse Practitioners in Seattle, WA
Christina Pike, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Christina Pike, ARNP

Christina Pike, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA. 

Christina Pike works at Village Medicine in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christina Pike's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Village Medicine
    4426 Burke Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 919-0175
    Monday
    1:30pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 10, 2020
    Skilled professional with very thoughtful recommendations. Solutions focused.
    Eric — Mar 10, 2020
    Photo: Christina Pike, ARNP
    About Christina Pike, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215214390
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Pike, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Pike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Pike has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christina Pike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Pike works at Village Medicine in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Christina Pike’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Christina Pike. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Pike.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Pike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Pike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

