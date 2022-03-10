See All Nurse Practitioners in Rockville, MD
Christina Schrack, FNP-BC

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Christina Schrack, FNP-BC

Christina Schrack, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD. 

Christina Schrack works at Rockville Internal Medicine Group in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Christina Schrack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rockville Internal Medicine Group
    1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 111, Rockville, MD 20854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 231-1681
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:45pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dog Bite
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Mosquito Bite Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vomiting
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2022
    Very kind and knowledgeable. Not rushed through.
    — Mar 10, 2022
    Photo: Christina Schrack, FNP-BC
    About Christina Schrack, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861891566
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Delaware
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Schrack, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Schrack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Schrack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Schrack works at Rockville Internal Medicine Group in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Christina Schrack’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Christina Schrack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Schrack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Schrack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Schrack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

