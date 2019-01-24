Christina Smitley, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Smitley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Smitley, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christina Smitley, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresh Meadows, NY.
Christina Smitley works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Fresh Meadows5847 188th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 357-8200
-
2
Upper West Side, Manhattan Office211 Central Park W Ste 1D, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 601-9400
-
3
Brooklyn24 Prospect Park W, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 857-7070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Smitley?
She was very thorough with my assessment and she was very caring. She made sure to explain my diagnosis in detail and to let me know what our follow up would be if necessary. I really appreciated her care and concern.
About Christina Smitley, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861808172
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Smitley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Smitley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Smitley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Smitley works at
8 patients have reviewed Christina Smitley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Smitley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Smitley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Smitley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.