Overview of Dr. Christina Sorenson, OD

Dr. Christina Sorenson, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.



Dr. Sorenson works at George R Reiss MD PC in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.