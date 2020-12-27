See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Christina Stair Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christina Stair

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Christina Stair

Christina Stair is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Christina Stair works at Tampa Family Health Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Julia Smith, MSN
Julia Smith, MSN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Shannon Stepp, MSN
Shannon Stepp, MSN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Esmeralda Young, APRN
Esmeralda Young, APRN
4.2 (85)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Christina Stair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Family Health Clinic
    7814 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 397-5300
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christina Stair?

    Dec 27, 2020
    She is a great Dr...
    Leon — Dec 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christina Stair
    How would you rate your experience with Christina Stair?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christina Stair to family and friends

    Christina Stair's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christina Stair

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christina Stair.

    About Christina Stair

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700398120
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Stair is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Stair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Stair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Stair works at Tampa Family Health Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Christina Stair’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Christina Stair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Stair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Stair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Stair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christina Stair?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.