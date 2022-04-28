See All Nurse Practitioners in East Setauket, NY
Christina Stern

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Christina Stern

Christina Stern is a Nurse Practitioner in East Setauket, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christina Stern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    290 Main St, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 265-6868
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Christina Stern

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518452390
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Stern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Christina Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Christina Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Stern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

