Christina Stern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Stern
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christina Stern
Christina Stern is a Nurse Practitioner in East Setauket, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Stern's Office Locations
- 1 290 Main St, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 265-6868
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Stern?
Over the past few years I have had major growth with my mental health. Christina has helped change my life with her knowledge on medicine and therapy which led to my achievements and I couldn’t of done it without her. She has taken time out of her own schedule when I needed her countless times to help me along the way of difficult times in my life and guided me in the right direction understanding my condition. She has proven to me in many ways that she is not only special in her field but as an individual as well. If anyone is looking to change their life for the better and is looking for help please reach out to Christina Stern. I promise she will lead you to the best chapter of your life.
About Christina Stern
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518452390
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Stern accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Christina Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.