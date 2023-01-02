See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, DE
Christina Sweatt, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Christina Sweatt, FNP-C

Christina Sweatt, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE. 

Christina Sweatt works at Integrated Health 360 in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christina Sweatt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Health 360
    405 Silverside Rd Ste 104, Wilmington, DE 19809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 440-3244
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Christina Sweatt, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114570009
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Sweatt, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Sweatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Sweatt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Christina Sweatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Sweatt works at Integrated Health 360 in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Christina Sweatt’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Christina Sweatt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Sweatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Sweatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Sweatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

