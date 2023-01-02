Christina Sweatt, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Sweatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Sweatt, FNP-C
Overview of Christina Sweatt, FNP-C
Christina Sweatt, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE.
Christina Sweatt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Christina Sweatt's Office Locations
-
1
Integrated Health 360405 Silverside Rd Ste 104, Wilmington, DE 19809 Directions (302) 440-3244
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Sweatt?
I have talked & met with Christina several times & she listens to what I have to tell her about my family medical history, what works for me & is very proactive to getting to roots of problems. She doesn’t just try to give me medication & get you out the door. I feel she really wants to help get you healthy & very blessedto have found her.
About Christina Sweatt, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114570009
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Sweatt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Sweatt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Sweatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Sweatt works at
2 patients have reviewed Christina Sweatt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Sweatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Sweatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Sweatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.