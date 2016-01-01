See All Counselors in El Paso, TX
Christina Teel-Gonzales, LPC

Counseling
28 years of experience

Overview

Christina Teel-Gonzales, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas State University.

Christina Teel-Gonzales works at Grow Therapy in El Paso, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    221 N Kansas St # 700, El Paso, TX 79901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
  2. 2
    1050 Meadows Dr Ste 306, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 846-2253

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Relationship Issues
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress
  View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Christina Teel-Gonzales, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174966162
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas State University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
