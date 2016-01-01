Overview of Christina Thell, APRN

Christina Thell, APRN is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN.



Christina Thell works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.