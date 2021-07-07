See All Physicians Assistants in San Francisco, CA
Christina Tucker, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Christina Tucker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA. 

Christina Tucker works at David J MacGregor MD in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    David J. MacGregor, MD
    450 Sutter St Rm 1824, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 989-9400
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    I've been seeing Christina Tucker for many years now and she is by far the best! I have been struggling with acne for years and have seen many dermatologist and they could never get it under control. Let me tell you within a few weeks of seeing her, my face was completely cleared! She also is very knowledgeable about skincare and up and coming treatments!
    — Jul 07, 2021
    Photo: Christina Tucker, PA-C
    About Christina Tucker, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609887355
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Tucker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Tucker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Christina Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Tucker works at David J MacGregor MD in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Christina Tucker’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Christina Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Tucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

