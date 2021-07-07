Christina Tucker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Tucker, PA-C
Overview
Christina Tucker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA.
Christina Tucker works at
Locations
-
1
David J. MacGregor, MD450 Sutter St Rm 1824, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 989-9400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Tucker?
I’ve been seeing Christina Tucker for many years now and she is by far the best! I have been struggling with acne for years and have seen many dermatologist and they could never get it under control. Let me tell you within a few weeks of seeing her, my face was completely cleared! She also is very knowledgeable about skincare and up and coming treatments!
About Christina Tucker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1609887355
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Tucker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Tucker accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Tucker works at
4 patients have reviewed Christina Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.