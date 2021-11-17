See All Nurse Practitioners in Sarasota, FL
Christina Turner, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Christina Turner, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. 

Christina Turner works at Root Cause Functional Family Medicine in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Root Cause Functional Family Medicine
    6206 N Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 278-6716
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Christina Turner, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740732320
Frequently Asked Questions

Christina Turner, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christina Turner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Christina Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christina Turner works at Root Cause Functional Family Medicine in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Christina Turner’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Christina Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Turner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.