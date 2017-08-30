Overview of Dr. Christina Vocos, PSY.D

Dr. Christina Vocos, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois Institute Of Professional Psychology At Argosy University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Vocos works at Silver Linings Neurobehavioral Diagnostrics in Crystal Lake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.