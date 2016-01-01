See All Counselors in Broken Arrow, OK
Christina Walker, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christina Walker, LPC is a Counselor in Broken Arrow, OK. 

Christina Walker works at Christina Walker Counseling, LLC in Broken Arrow, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christina Walker Counseling, LLC
    817 S Elm Pl Ste B, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 251-1896
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • HealthChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Christina Walker, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275811101
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • East Tennessee State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Walker, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Walker works at Christina Walker Counseling, LLC in Broken Arrow, OK. View the full address on Christina Walker’s profile.

    Christina Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

