Christina Warner, RN

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christina Warner, RN is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Oradell, NJ. 

Christina Warner works at Lifeline Medical Associates in Oradell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Bergen County Office
    680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 204, Oradell, NJ 07649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 391-5443
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:45pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Treatment frequency



Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 29, 2020
    I have never had a medical expert treat me as kind and supportive as Christina Warner, as well as carry expertise as she does. If you become a patient, you will not be disappointed. If you've been looking for a women's health medical professional you need to look no further. I could not say enough good things about her!
    Rebekah — Jul 29, 2020
    About Christina Warner, RN

    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1023397650
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Warner, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Warner works at Lifeline Medical Associates in Oradell, NJ. View the full address on Christina Warner’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Christina Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Warner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

