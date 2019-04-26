Christina Weaver is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Weaver
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christina Weaver
Christina Weaver is a Nurse Practitioner in Edmond, OK.
Christina Weaver works at
Christina Weaver's Office Locations
Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Edmond1701 Renaissance Blvd, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 844-4978Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Christina is hands down THE BEST! She has such a gentle demeanor and a genuine concern for your well being. She was EXACTLY who I needed after years of suffering with out a diagnosis. She restored my hope and my faith in the medical community and that is HUGE! She took time to listen to me, REALLY listen to me. I did not feel rushed and she made me feel like I was her only patient. I am truly blessed to be one of her patients and I know I am in good hands with her.
About Christina Weaver
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386019537
