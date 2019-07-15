See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Christina Wei, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christina Wei, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (15)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Christina Wei, PMHNP

Christina Wei, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Christina Wei works at Alamo Premier Mental Health in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Christina Wei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alamo Elite Wellness
    4242 Woodcock Dr Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 481-8673
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christina Wei?

    Jul 15, 2019
    I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and have lost jobs, received treatment in a mental hospital, and been through 4 psychiatrists. Christina Wei is the only one who figured out the right combination of medication. I am the most stable I've ever been and I finally have my life back. Christina Wei isn't just concerned with the medication. She is very personable and remembers details about my life. She cares about more than just my lithium levels, she cares about me as a whole. If you are seeking a mental health professional who takes the time to truly care about you, there’s no one better than Alamo Elite Wellness.
    — Jul 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christina Wei, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Christina Wei, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christina Wei to family and friends

    Christina Wei's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christina Wei

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christina Wei, PMHNP.

    About Christina Wei, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336454909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Wei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Christina Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Wei works at Alamo Premier Mental Health in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Christina Wei’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Christina Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Wei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Wei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Wei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christina Wei, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.