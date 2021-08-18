See All Nurse Practitioners in Paramus, NJ
Christina Weiss, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Christina Weiss, PMHNP

Christina Weiss, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Paramus, NJ. 

Christina Weiss works at Care Plus New Jersey Inc in Paramus, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christina Weiss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bald Eagle Pharmacy
    610 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 265-8200
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Aug 18, 2021
    She’s absolutely amazing!!! She actually listened and heard what I had to say and dig deeper with me instead of being dismissed like I have in the past. Recently helped me get diagnosed with adhd at 28 and is helping me through my ppd and severe anxiety. She makes you feel so comfortable like your talking to your friend. I always feel so comfortable to say whatever I need, witch comes hard for me with doctors. She also makes her self very available. I’ve had to text her on a Saturday do to some troubles I was having and she got back to me right away. I can’t recommend her enough!!!!!!!!
    Nicole Sansone — Aug 18, 2021
    About Christina Weiss, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497130736
