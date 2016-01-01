Book an Appointment

Christina Wood, CRNP

Family Medicine
4.8 (166)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Christina Wood, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chalfont, PA. 

Christina Wood works at Jefferson Primary Care - Chalfont in Chalfont, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Primary Care - Chalfont
    1700 Horizon Dr Ste 203, Chalfont, PA 18914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 166 ratings
    Patient Ratings (166)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Christina Wood, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1699066043
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Wood, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Wood works at Jefferson Primary Care - Chalfont in Chalfont, PA. View the full address on Christina Wood’s profile.

    166 patients have reviewed Christina Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
