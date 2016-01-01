See All Physicians Assistants in Houston, TX
Christina Yazdani, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.5 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Christina Yazdani, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX. 

Christina Yazdani works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and Katy, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Orthopedics - Greater Heights
    1431 Studemont St # 600, Houston, TX 77007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-4900
  2. 2
    UT Physicians Orthopedics at Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Sugar Land
    17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-1600
  3. 3
    UT Physicians Orthopedics Trauma Clinic
    6414 Fannin St Ste G150, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-7560
  4. 4
    UT Physicians Orthopedics - Katy
    23910 Katy Fwy Ste 201, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-9800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Christina Yazdani, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841682390
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Yazdani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Christina Yazdani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Yazdani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Yazdani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Yazdani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

