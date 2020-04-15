Christine Bachmann accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Bachmann, PSY
Offers telehealth
Christine Bachmann, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Charleston, SC.
Christine Bachmann works at
Behavioral Associates4 Carriage Ln Ste 101, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 556-4157Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I just love Dr. Christine Bachmann, she is dynamic and her empathy, compassion, and therapeutic intervention is exceptional. I have been a patient for eleven years and I am grateful to have her as my doctor of PSY. For therapy... Thanks for all that you do!!!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003920208
