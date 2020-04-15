See All Clinical Psychologists in Charleston, SC
Christine Bachmann, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christine Bachmann, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Charleston, SC. 

Christine Bachmann works at Behavioral Associates in Charleston, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Associates
    4 Carriage Ln Ste 101, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 556-4157
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Christine Bachmann, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003920208
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Bachmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Bachmann works at Behavioral Associates in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Christine Bachmann’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Christine Bachmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Bachmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Bachmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Bachmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

