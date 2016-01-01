Christine Blossy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Blossy, PNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christine Blossy, PNP
Christine Blossy, PNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Christine Blossy works at
Christine Blossy's Office Locations
Hudson Valley Mental Health Inc.230 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 486-2703
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Christine Blossy, PNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508858523
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Blossy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Blossy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Blossy works at
Christine Blossy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Blossy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Blossy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Blossy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.