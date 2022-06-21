See All Social Workers in Sikeston, MO
Christine Bone, LMSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christine Bone, LMSW

Social Work
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Sikeston, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Christine Bone, LMSW

Christine Bone, LMSW is a Social Worker in Sikeston, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Christine Bone works at Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, MO with other offices in Scott City, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Christine Bone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ferguson Medical Group
    1012 N Main St Ste 115, Sikeston, MO 63801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Ferguson Medical Group
    100 E Outer Rd, Scott City, MO 63780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Christine Bone?

Jun 21, 2022
I felt very comfortable talking to Christine.
Anne — Jun 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Christine Bone, LMSW
How would you rate your experience with Christine Bone, LMSW?
  • Likelihood of recommending Christine Bone to family and friends

Christine Bone's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Christine Bone

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christine Bone, LMSW.

About Christine Bone, LMSW

Specialties
  • Social Work
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083285779
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Missouri-Columbia
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Christine Bone, LMSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Bone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christine Bone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Christine Bone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Christine Bone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Bone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Bone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Bone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Christine Bone, LMSW?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.