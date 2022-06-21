Christine Bone, LMSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Bone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Bone, LMSW
Overview of Christine Bone, LMSW
Christine Bone, LMSW is a Social Worker in Sikeston, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Christine Bone works at
Christine Bone's Office Locations
-
1
Ferguson Medical Group1012 N Main St Ste 115, Sikeston, MO 63801 Directions
-
2
Ferguson Medical Group100 E Outer Rd, Scott City, MO 63780 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very comfortable talking to Christine.
About Christine Bone, LMSW
- Social Work
- English
- 1083285779
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Bone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Christine Bone using Healthline FindCare.
Christine Bone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Bone works at
2 patients have reviewed Christine Bone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Bone.
