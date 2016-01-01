Christine Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Brandt, CRNP
Overview of Christine Brandt, CRNP
Christine Brandt, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chevy Chase, MD.
Christine Brandt works at
Christine Brandt's Office Locations
-
1
Capitol Medical Group8401 Connecticut Ave Ste 201, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 907-3960
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Brandt?
About Christine Brandt, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891343992
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Brandt works at
Christine Brandt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Brandt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Brandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Brandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.