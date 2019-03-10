Christine Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Brown, PA-C
Overview
Christine Brown, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA.
Locations
- 1 559 Clay St Ste 200, San Francisco, CA 94111 Directions (415) 644-5265
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Christine is very kind and attentive. She listens to any concerns you may have and seeks to address your individual needs. I was nervous about switching to a new primary but she has made me feel comfortable in the transition. She is very personable and the kind of attitude I wish more medical providers had!
About Christine Brown, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255610630
