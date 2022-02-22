Christine Brozo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Brozo, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christine Brozo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Ann Arbor, MI.
Locations
- 1 1500 E Medical Center Dr 3 Floor Ctr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-5944
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Christine deserves 10 stars! After my initial visit, it was the first time I actually received all the answers I had been looking for! She spent a significant amount of time with me and explained everything in detail, with a great deal of knowledge of my gastrointestinal issues. She is knowledgeable of the latest research and treatments in the field of IBS, SIBO and all gastrointestinal issues. She is also extremely pleasant. I highly recommend Christine and trust her care 100%!
About Christine Brozo, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1306980420
