Christine Brozo, PA
Christine Brozo, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.4 (15)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christine Brozo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Ann Arbor, MI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1500 E Medical Center Dr 3 Floor Ctr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 (734) 647-5944
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 22, 2022
    Christine deserves 10 stars! After my initial visit, it was the first time I actually received all the answers I had been looking for! She spent a significant amount of time with me and explained everything in detail, with a great deal of knowledge of my gastrointestinal issues. She is knowledgeable of the latest research and treatments in the field of IBS, SIBO and all gastrointestinal issues. She is also extremely pleasant. I highly recommend Christine and trust her care 100%!
    M. Moran — Feb 22, 2022
    Photo: Christine Brozo, PA
    About Christine Brozo, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306980420
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Brozo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Christine Brozo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Christine Brozo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Brozo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Brozo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Brozo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

