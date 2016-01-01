See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Christine Brzakala, APNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christine Brzakala, APNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Christine Brzakala, APNP

Christine Brzakala, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Christine Brzakala works at HEALTHNET WEST HEALTH CENTER in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Christine Brzakala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthnet West Health Center
    6029 W 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 957-2550
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christine Brzakala?

    Photo: Christine Brzakala, APNP
    How would you rate your experience with Christine Brzakala, APNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christine Brzakala to family and friends

    Christine Brzakala's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christine Brzakala

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christine Brzakala, APNP.

    About Christine Brzakala, APNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891074407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Brzakala, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Brzakala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christine Brzakala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Brzakala works at HEALTHNET WEST HEALTH CENTER in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Christine Brzakala’s profile.

    Christine Brzakala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Brzakala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Brzakala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Brzakala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christine Brzakala, APNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.