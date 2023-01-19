Christine Bunnell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Bunnell, PA
Christine Bunnell, PA is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA.
Christine Bunnell works at
Virginia Mason Medical Center-msws1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 341-0560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Christine Bunnell?
I always accompanied my dad who used to see Christine. She is an amazing person, who is very knowledgeable, compassionate, patient and kind-a rare gem!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962739508
Christine Bunnell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Bunnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Christine Bunnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Bunnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Bunnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Bunnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.