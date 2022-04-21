See All Psychologists in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Edward Calix, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Edward Calix, PHD

Psychology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Calix, PHD is a Psychologist in La Mesa, CA. 

Dr. Calix works at Psychiatric Centers At San Diego in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Centers At San Diego
    4700 Spring St Ste 220, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 667-3380
  2. 2
    Psychiatric Centers San Diego
    9620 Chesapeake Dr Ste 206, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 814-6590
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Calix?

    Apr 21, 2022
    2008 - is when I first met Dr. Christine Calix. After meeting with several therapist and psychologist, Dr. Christine Calix was the one both myself and my husband agreed would be my doctor. Fast forward 2022, I am still a patient of Dr. Calix and made the decision to continue my therapy with Dr. Calix even after over a decade! Living a balanced life being bipolar is my biggest challenge, although having the therapy I continuously have with Dr Calix has gotten me through some very depressive episodes as well as manic episodes too. She has helped me get care beyond hers when I had a turning point in my life where I needed to be hospitalized for a few days and regained balance once again so I can function at work as well as at home too. Every time I'm done with therapy during my session, I always feel confident that I have the tools and the thought process to continue being successful at home and at work with all that Dr. Calix has counseled me through. I am grateful for Dr. Calix!
    Bernadette — Apr 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Calix, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Calix, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Calix to family and friends

    Dr. Calix's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Calix

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Calix, PHD.

    About Dr. Edward Calix, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740226331
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Calix, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Calix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Calix, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.