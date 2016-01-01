Christine Carter, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Carter, FNP
Overview of Christine Carter, FNP
Christine Carter, FNP is a Neurology Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Christine Carter works at
Christine Carter's Office Locations
Ormc707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (347) 668-7972Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills68 Harris Bushville Rd, Harris, NY 12742 Directions (845) 791-7828
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Christine Carter, FNP
- Neurology
- English
- 1821564329
