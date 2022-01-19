See All Dermatologists in Bronx, NY
Christine Chen, PA-C

Dermatology
4.8 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christine Chen, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Bronx, NY. 

Christine Chen works at Metro Dermatology - Bronx in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Dermatology - Bronx
    220 E 161st ST, Bronx, NY 10451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Metro Laser & Aesthetics - Bronx
    226E E 161st St, Bronx, NY 10451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Treatment
Allergy Testing
Dermal Filler
Acne Treatment
Allergy Testing
Dermal Filler

Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Christine Chen, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649518127
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

