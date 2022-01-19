Christine Chen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Chen, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christine Chen, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Bronx, NY.
Christine Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Dermatology - Bronx220 E 161st ST, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 886-9000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Metro Laser & Aesthetics - Bronx226E E 161st St, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 886-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Chen?
Dr. Chen is one of the best doctors i've seen in that she is very knowledgeable, and attentive. She will never dismiss your concerns.
About Christine Chen, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1649518127
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Chen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Chen works at
Christine Chen speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Christine Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.