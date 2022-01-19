Christine Chollak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Chollak, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christine Chollak, MSN
Christine Chollak, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Christine Chollak works at
Christine Chollak's Office Locations
Rudoy Medical PC1577 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Directions (718) 307-1577Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a lot of negative experiences in mental health treatment however she has been a pleasure to work with. I left feeling better and get the sense she really cares about patients.
About Christine Chollak, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619519717
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Chollak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Chollak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Chollak works at
4 patients have reviewed Christine Chollak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Chollak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Chollak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Chollak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.