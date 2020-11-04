Christine Colburn, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Colburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Colburn, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christine Colburn, MA is an Adolescent Psychologist in Mesa, AZ.
Christine Colburn works at
Locations
Beacon of Hope Counseling Services, LLC.2222 S Dobson Rd Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 581-0320Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Christine has been absolutely amazing! She takes that extra few minutes when needed to make sure as a parent I understand what is happening and how together we can work as a team to not only help my child, but also improve understanding my child better. Thank you for all that you do, Christine!
About Christine Colburn, MA
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1134458938
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Charities-East Valley
- Western International University
