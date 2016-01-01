See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Christine England, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Christine England, FNP-BC

Christine England, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Christine England works at Murray Hill Medical Group in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christine England's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown Health Center
    Downtown Health Center
150 Essex St, New York, NY 10002

About Christine England, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376179440
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

