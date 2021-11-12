Christine Dao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Dao
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christine Dao is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK.
Christine Dao works at
Locations
Laureate Psychiatrc Clinic and Hospital6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Christine seems caring, listens well during our sessions.
About Christine Dao
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1295299071
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Dao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Dao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Dao works at
3 patients have reviewed Christine Dao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Dao.
