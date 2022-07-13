Christine Doerr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Doerr, APRN-BC
Overview
Christine Doerr, APRN-BC is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Clinical Nurse Specialist in Englewood, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 163 Engle St Ste 202, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 280-8734
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Christine literally saved my son's life and my family, as a result. She took the time to listen and it was obvious how committed and determined she was to help us. She responds promptly to any questions and was so supportive of me through one of the most trying times of my life. She never gives up and uses all of her professional resources to provide the best treatment possible. She is literally one in a million and I would highly recommend her to anyone in need of psychiatric support!
About Christine Doerr, APRN-BC
- Pediatric Psychiatry Nursing
- English
- 1710119383
