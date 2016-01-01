See All Nurse Practitioners in Brandon, FL
Christine Exinor, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Christine Exinor, ARNP

Christine Exinor, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brandon, FL. 

Christine Exinor works at Brandon Community Health Center in Brandon, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christine Exinor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brandon Community Health Center
    313 S Lakewood Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 349-7900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Christine Exinor, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356738322
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Exinor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Christine Exinor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Exinor works at Brandon Community Health Center in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Christine Exinor’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Christine Exinor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Exinor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Exinor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Exinor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

