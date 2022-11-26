Christine Farley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Farley, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christine Farley, PMHNP
Christine Farley, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Christine Farley works at
Christine Farley's Office Locations
Legacy Community Health-montrose1415 California St, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 351-7360Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Farley?
Empathetic, intelligent and very well educated in recent improvements in her field.
About Christine Farley, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992240733
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Farley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Farley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Farley works at
2 patients have reviewed Christine Farley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Farley.
