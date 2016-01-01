See All Nurse Practitioners in Lakeland, FL
Christine Fechter, ARNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christine Fechter, ARNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Christine Fechter, ARNP-BC

Christine Fechter, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL. 

Christine Fechter works at Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Bobbie Ferrell, ARNP
Bobbie Ferrell, ARNP
5.0 (15)
View Profile

Christine Fechter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chenmed
    206 N FLORIDA AVE, Lakeland, FL 33801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 209-7003

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Christine Fechter?

Photo: Christine Fechter, ARNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Christine Fechter, ARNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Christine Fechter to family and friends

Christine Fechter's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Christine Fechter

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christine Fechter, ARNP-BC.

About Christine Fechter, ARNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1689106965
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Christine Fechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christine Fechter works at Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Christine Fechter’s profile.

Christine Fechter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Fechter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Fechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Fechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Christine Fechter, ARNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.