Christine Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Fisher, FNP-C
Overview of Christine Fisher, FNP-C
Christine Fisher, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Port Richey, FL.
Christine Fisher works at
Christine Fisher's Office Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Medical Center11528 US HIGHWAY 19, Port Richey, FL 34668 Directions (727) 868-2151Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Fisher?
Amazing lady you cars and knows her stuff b and she will fight for you whatever you need.
About Christine Fisher, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174920896
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Fisher accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Fisher works at
8 patients have reviewed Christine Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.