Christine Fisher, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Christine Fisher, FNP-C

Christine Fisher, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Port Richey, FL. 

Christine Fisher works at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Port Richey, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christine Fisher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Medical Center
    11528 US HIGHWAY 19, Port Richey, FL 34668 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 868-2151
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Christine Fisher, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174920896
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christine Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Fisher works at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Port Richey, FL. View the full address on Christine Fisher’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Christine Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Fisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

