Christine Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Garcia, NP
Overview of Christine Garcia, NP
Christine Garcia, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA.
Christine Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Christine Garcia's Office Locations
-
1
Fredericksburg9530 Cosner Dr Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 373-1331Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Garcia?
About Christine Garcia, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639658875
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Garcia works at
Christine Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.