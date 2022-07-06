See All Neuropsychologists in Newport News, VA
Dr. Christine Gow, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christine Gow, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christine Gow, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Newport News, VA. 

Dr. Gow works at Riverside Rehabilitation Institute, Neuropsychology and Behavioral Medicine, Newport News, VA in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Select Specialty Hospital Hampton Roads
    245 Chesapeake Ave, Newport News, VA 23607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 534-9710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gow?

    Jul 06, 2022
    She took her time and was very thorough.
    — Jul 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christine Gow, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christine Gow, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gow to family and friends

    Dr. Gow's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gow

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christine Gow, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Christine Gow, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245540889
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Gow, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gow accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gow works at Riverside Rehabilitation Institute, Neuropsychology and Behavioral Medicine, Newport News, VA in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gow’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christine Gow, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.