Christine Hanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Hanna, PA
Christine Hanna, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Christine Hanna works at
Family Allergy & Asthma Consultants, 4123 University Blvd S Ste B, Jacksonville, FL 32216, (904) 636-9100
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ms. Hanna was very caring and professional and took the time to listen to me. I highly recommend her and will see her again as needed.
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
- 1639470370
Christine Hanna accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Hanna works at
3 patients have reviewed Christine Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.