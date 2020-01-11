See All Nurse Practitioners in Fayetteville, NC
Christine Hoener, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christine Hoener, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Christine Hoener, PMHNP

Christine Hoener, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC. 

Christine Hoener works at Cape Fear Valley Med Ctr Crdlgy in Fayetteville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ann L Kirkpatrick, NP
Ann L Kirkpatrick, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Michelle Mack, FNP
Michelle Mack, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Christine Hoener's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Fear Valley Hs
    1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 615-4000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christine Hoener?

    Jan 11, 2020
    I find Christine to be an excellent provider. She has treated me with the utmost respect and has helped me tremendously. I would recommend her to my friends and family and anyone else who needs help with mental health issues.
    Tony Williams — Jan 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christine Hoener, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Christine Hoener, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christine Hoener to family and friends

    Christine Hoener's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christine Hoener

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christine Hoener, PMHNP.

    About Christine Hoener, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356888168
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Hoener has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Christine Hoener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Hoener works at Cape Fear Valley Med Ctr Crdlgy in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Christine Hoener’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Christine Hoener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Hoener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Hoener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Hoener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christine Hoener, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.