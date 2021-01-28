See All Counselors in American Fork, UT
Christine Hurst Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Christine Hurst

Counseling
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Christine Hurst is a Counselor in American Fork, UT. 

Christine Hurst works at Christine Hurst in American Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Addiction & Psychological Services
    802 E Bamberger Dr Ste A, American Fork, UT 84003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 305-3171

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Caffeine Addiction Chevron Icon
Chemical Addiction Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Codeine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Compulsions Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Preoccupation With Food Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christine Hurst?

    Jan 28, 2021
    My wife and I saw her as did I alone. She was beyond helpful very professional, gave us great assignments, had us work on trust. Unfortunately my wife was not able to work through her issues and we divorced but Christine gave us 2 more years. I would still see her if she was available. So grateful for thw sessions and help she provided. Best ever and always felt safe and heard.
    Steffanie — Jan 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christine Hurst
    How would you rate your experience with Christine Hurst?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christine Hurst to family and friends

    Christine Hurst's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christine Hurst

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christine Hurst.

    About Christine Hurst

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023153004
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Hurst is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christine Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Hurst works at Christine Hurst in American Fork, UT. View the full address on Christine Hurst’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Christine Hurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Hurst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Hurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Hurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christine Hurst?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.