Overview

Christine Jassir, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University.



Christine Jassir works at South Florida Ent Associates in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.